Super League 2020 countdown - A team by team guide

The new Betfred Super League season gets under way next Thursday when Challenge Cup holders Warrington visit 2018 champions Wigan.

Here, we takes an in-depth look at the runners and riders for 2020.

CASTLEFORD TIGERS

Coach: Daryl Powell (since May 2013).

Captain: Michael Shenton.

2019 finish: 5th.

2019 leading scorers: tries - James Clare 15; goals - Peter Mata'utia 54; points - Peter Mata'utia 121.

Biggest Super League win: 74-16 (v Salford, 2002).

Biggest Super League defeat: 62-0 (v Warrington, 2011); (also lost 70-12 v Hull KR, 2012).

Ground and capacity: The Mend-a-Hose Jungle (formerly Wheldon Road), 12,000.

2019 average attendance: 7,253 (down 351).

Record Super League attendance: 11,731 (v Leeds, 2004).

In: Sosaia Feki (Cronulla), George Griffin, Derrell Olpherts (both Salford), Tyla Hepi (Toulouse), Danny Richardson (St Helens).

Out: Luke Gale (Leeds), Mitch Clark (Wigan), Jamie Ellis, Greg Minikin, Will Maher (all Hull KR), Cory Aston, Tuoyo Egodo (both London Broncos), Chris Clarkson (York), Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder).

Odds to finish top: 16-1.

Key man: Danny Richardson will be looking to prove himself after losing his way at St Helens. The Tigers struggled at half-back last season in the absence of Luke Gale but are confident of big things from a youthful partnership of Richardson and Jake Trueman.

Prospects: Castleford reached the play-offs by the skin of their teeth in 2019 but the league is already looking more competitive. They have a side good enough to challenge for the top five but the title looks beyond them.

CATALANS DRAGONS

Coach: Steve McNamara (since June 2017).

Captain: Remi Casty.

2019 finish: 7th.

2019 leading scorers: tries - Fouad Yaha 13; goals - Sam Tomkins 76; points - Sam Tomkins 189.

Biggest Super League win: 76-6 (v Widnes, 2012).

Biggest Super League defeat: 60-12 (v Leeds, 2006).

Ground and capacity: Gilbert Brutus Stadium, 11,800.

2019 average attendance: 8,618 (up 473).

Record Super League attendance: 11,856 (v Wigan, 2016); also drew Super League record crowd of 31,555 for visit of Wigan to Barcelona's Nou Camp in 2019.

In: James Maloney (Penrith), Joel Tomkins, Josh Drinkwater (both Hull KR), Tom Davies (Wigan), Jordan Dezaria, Gavin Marguerite (both Toulouse).

Out: Greg Bird (retired), Jodie Broughton (Halifax), Tony Gigot (released), Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield), Matty Smith (Widnes), Brayden Wiliame (St George Illawarra).

Odds to finish top: 20-1.

Key man: James Maloney will be an important cog in the Dragons' wheel if they are to improve on last year's underwhelming campaign. An Australia international, he has been brought in by Steve McNamara to control the attack and hopefully provide some consistency.

Prospects: The signings of Maloney and Josh Drinkwater show that McNamara knows where Catalans were lacking last year. If they both gel alongside Sam Tomkins - and the Dragons can find some consistency away from home - they could be a good bet to make the semi-finals.

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS

Coach: Simon Woolford (since April 2018).

Captain: Aidan Sezer.

2019 finish: 10th.

2019 leading scorers: tries - Jermaine McGillvary 17; goals - Oliver Russell 36; points - Oliver Russell 79.

Biggest Super League win: 66-6 (v Widnes, 2012).

Biggest Super League defeat: 86-6 (v Leeds, 1999).

Ground and capacity: John Smith's Stadium, 24,169.

2019 average attendance: 5,226 (down 245).

Record Super League attendance: 15,629 (v Leeds, 2008).

In: Aidan Sezer (Canberra), Ashton Golding, Owen Trout (both Leeds), James Gavet (Newcastle Knights), Kenny Edwards (Catalans).

Out: Alex Mellor, Kruise Leeming (both Leeds), Scott Grix (Halifax), Sebastine Ikahihifo (Salford, on season-long loan), Dale Ferguson (Featherstone), Matt Frawley (Canberra).

Odds to finish top: 66-1.

Key man: There are big expectations on Aidan Sezer, who is fresh from an NRL Grand Final appearance with Canberra and is Huddersfield's first-ever marquee signing. He takes the place of Matt Frawley who failed to plug the hole created by the departure of Danny Brough and has also been handed the captaincy.

Prospects: The Giants have lost a couple of regulars in Alex Mellor and Kruise Leeming and, despite strengthening key areas with the addition of Aiden Sezer, James Gavet, Ashton Golding and Kenny Edwards, could be in for another season of struggle.

HULL FC

Coach: Lee Radford (since September 2013).

Captain: Danny Houghton.

2019 finish: 6th.

2019 leading scorers: tries - Ratu Naulago 13; goals - Marc Sneyd 104; points - Marc Sneyd 223.

Biggest Super League win: 82-6 (v Salford, 2004).

Biggest Super League defeat: 72-10 (v Wakefield, 2018, also lost 71-0 at Bradford in the 2005 play-offs and 80-10 at Warrington in the 2018 Super 8s).

Ground and capacity: KCOM Stadium, 25,586.

2019 average attendance: 11,478 (down 376)

Record Super League attendance: 23,004 (v Hull KR, 2007).

In: Ligi Sao (New Zealand Warriors), Manu Ma'u (Paramatta), Josh Jones (Salford), Adam Swift (St Helens), Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers), Jordan Johnstone (Widnes), Joe Cator (Leigh).

Out: Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Micky Paea (all retired), Jez Litten, Dean Hadley (both Hull KR), Joe Westerman (Wakefield), Danny Washbrook (York), Jack Logan (Doncaster), Levy Nzoungou (Bradford, via Albi), Chris Green (Wakefield), Lewis Bienek, Cameron Scott (Leigh, on season-long loans).

Odds to finish top: 10-1.

Key man: Manu Ma'u will be tasked with leading what is almost a brand new pack. Lee Radford has rung the changed in the forwards, with the 'Tongan Terminator' headlining the new arrivals.

Prospects: The Black and Whites narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season but will have hopes of rectifying that this time. On paper their squad is strong enough but they will need Jake Connor to seize his opportunity after being handed the number six shirt.

HULL KR

Coach: Tony Smith (since June 2019).

Captain: Weller Hauraki.

2019 finish: 11th.

2019 leading scorers: tries - Craig Hall 11; goals - Ryan Shaw 63; points - Ryan Shaw 142.

Biggest Super League win: 70-12 (v Castleford, 2012).

Biggest Super League defeat: 84-6 (v Wigan, 2013).

Ground and capacity: KCOM Craven Park, 12,255.

2019 average attendance: 8,220 (up 347).

Record Super League attendance: 12,100 (v Hull FC, 2019).

In: Kenny-Dowall (Newcastle Knights), Matty Gee, Jordan Abdull (both London Broncos), Jamie Ellis, Greg Minikin, Will Maher (all Castleford), Ryan Brierley, Nick Rawsthorne (both Toronto), Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes, Elliot Minchella, Matty Storton, Anesu Mudoti, Ethan Ryan (all Bradford), Dean Hadley, Jez Litten (both Hull FC), Harvey Livett (on season-long loan from Warrington), Kyle Trout (Dewsbury), Matt Parcell (Leeds), Daniel Murray (Salford).

Out: Danny McGuire (retiring), Joel Tomkins, Josh Drinkwater (both Catalans), Chris Atkin, James Greenwood, Ryan Lannon (all Salford), Ryan Shaw (Yorkshire Carnegie), Danny Addy (Leigh), Craig Hall (Featherstone), Jimmy Keinhorst, Elliot Wallis (both York, on season-long loan), Will Oakes (Dewsbury, on season-long loan).

Odds to finish top: 66-1.

Key man: Jordan Abdull has plenty of pressure on his shoulders, stepping into the shoes of Danny McGuire. The former Hull FC stand-off will be hoping to replicate his 2019 form, which saw him lead a gutsy London side to several big wins.

Prospects: Such a large squad overhaul means players will need time to bed in so Rovers may struggle in the early part of the season, which could cost them dearly in the long run. They have also been badly hit by injuries already, including the career-ending one suffered by Mose Masoe.

LEEDS RHINOS

Coach: Richard Agar (since September 2019).

Captain: Stevie Ward.

2019 finish: 8th.

2019 leading scorers: tries - Ash Handley 22; goals - Liam Sutcliffe 41; points - Liam Sutcliffe 106.

Biggest Super League win: 86-6 (v Huddersfield, 1999).

Biggest Super League defeat: 66-10 (v Castleford, 2017).

Ground and capacity: Headingley, 19,700.

2019 average attendance: 12,727 (up 375).

Record Super League attendance: 23,246 (v Castleford, 2018, at Elland Road).

In: Luke Gale (Castleford), Kruise Leeming, Alex Mellor (both Huddersfield), Matt Prior (Cronulla), Rhys Evans (Bradford, on season-long loan).

Out: Trent Merrin (St George Illawarra), Nathaniel Peteru (released), Carl Ablett, Jamie Jones-Buchanan (both retired), Brad Singleton (Toronto), Ashton Golding, Owen Trout (both Huddersfield), Matt Parcell (Hull KR), Brett Ferres (Featherstone), Shaun Lunt (Batley).

Odds to finish top: 10-1.

Key man: Luke Gale. There will be a big responsibility on the shoulders of the England scrum-half as he seeks to recapture the form that earned him the Man of Steel title during his time at Castleford, especially after sitting out the whole of 2019 with an Achilles injury.

Prospects: The only way is up for Leeds as two seasons of huge under-achievement. Richard Agar has had the benefit of a full pre-season to implement change and the arrival of Luke Gale should provide the kicking game they have lacked since Kevin Sinfield's days.

SALFORD RED DEVILS

Coach: Ian Watson (since July 2015).

Co-captains: Lee Mossop and Mark Flanagan.

2019 finish: 3rd.

2019 leading scorers: tries - Niall Evalds 22; goals - Krisnan Inu 93; points - Krisnan Inu 215.

Biggest Super League win: 46-0 (v Catalans, 2019).

Biggest Super League defeat: 96-16 (v Bradford, 2000).

Ground and capacity: AJ Bell Stadium, 12,000.

2019 average attendance: 3,746 (up 923).

Record Super League attendance: 10,146 (v Catalans, 2012).

In: Kevin Brown (Warrington), Chris Atkin, James Greenwood, Ryan Lannon (all Hull KR), Elliot Kear, Luke Yates, Rhys Williams (all London Broncos), Dan Sarginson (Wigan), Pauli Pauli (Wakefield), Connor Jones, Jack Ormondroyd (both Featherstone), Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield, on season-long loan).

Out: Josh Jones (Hull), George Griffin, Derrell Olpherts (both Castleford), Jake Bibby, Jack Hastings (both Wigan), Josh Wood (Wakefield), Logan Tomkins (Widnes), Greg Johnson (Bradford), Ben Nakubuwai (released), Daniel Murray (Hull KR), Adam Lawton (Newcastle).

Odds to finish top: 25-1.

Key man: Niall Evalds will have to step up his game even more in the absence of Jackson Hastings. As one of the mainstays in Ian Watson's side, Evalds will have a huge hand in settling Salford's raft of new signings into the club.

Prospects: Salford's sensational 2019 season has come back to haunt them, with several important players moving on to different clubs. They have been forced to recruit in key areas and could struggle to find their feet as a consequence.

ST HELENS

Coach: Kristian Woolf (since November 2019).

Captain: James Roby.

2019 finish: 1st.

2019 leading scorers: tries - Tom Makinson 23; goals - Lachlan Coote 106; points - Lachlan Coote 269.

Biggest Super League win: 78-4 (v Leigh, 2005).

Biggest Super League defeat: 70-0 (v Leeds, 2004).

Ground and capacity: Totally Wicked Stadium, 18,000.

2019 average attendance: 11,910 (up 741).

Record Super League attendance: 18,098 (v Warrington, 1996, at Knowsley Road).

In: None.

Out: Danny Richardson (Castleford), Adam Swift (Hull), Luke Douglas (Ballina, New South Wales), Liam Cooper (Widnes), Ryan Morgan (released)

Odds to finish top: 5-2.

Key man: Lachlan Coote proved to be the perfect replacement for Ben Barba, delivering near-perfect performances through the campaign. He will need another high standard of performance in 2020 as Saints look to defend their title.

Prospects: Justin Holbrook's departure is obviously a huge one but Kristian Woolf seems a sensible replacement. He inherits a team with a superb ethos and plenty of quality, so should not have too many issues getting them to perform.

TORONTO WOLFPACK

Coach: Brian McDermott (since November, 2018).

Captain: Josh McCrone.

2019 finish: 1st in Championship.

2019 leading scorers: tries - Matty Russell 27; goals - Gareth O'Brien 99; points - Gareth O'Brien 278.

Biggest Super League win: N/A (biggest win - 80-0 v North Wales Crusaders, 2017).

Biggest Super League defeat: N/A (biggest defeat - 47-16 v London, 2018).

Ground and capacity: Lamport Stadium, 9,600.

2019 average attendance: 6,988 (up 423).

Record Super League attendance: N/A (record attendance - 9,974 v Featherstone, 2019).

In: James Cunningham (London), Brad Singleton (Leeds), Sonny Bill Williams (Auckland Blues RU).

Out: Bob Beswick (Newcastle Thunder), Ryan Brierley, Nick Rawsthorne (both Hull KR), Ashton Sims (retired).

Odds to finish top: 25-1.

Key man: Sonny Bill Williams' arrival in Super League has caught headlines all over the world. The expectation on his shoulders is huge and he will need to be performing consistently well if the Wolfpack hope to achieve their high expectations.

Prospects: Despite their lofty ambitions, a year of consolidation is the best the Wolfpack can hope for in 2020. The jump between the Championship and Super League is massive and Brian McDermott has the smallest squad to pick from so injuries could hit them hard.

WAKEFIELD TRINITY

Coach: Chris Chester (since March 2016).

Captain: Jacob Miller.

2019 finish: 9th.

2019 leading scorers: tries - Ryan Hampshire 14; goals - Danny Brough 72; points - Danny Brough 157.

Biggest Super League win: 72-10 (v Hull, 2018), also 68-6 v Halifax, 2003 and 62-0 v Wigan, 2016.

Biggest Super League defeat: 72-8 (v London, 2005).

Ground and capacity: Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, 9,333.

2019 average attendance: 5,468 (up 412).

Record Super League attendance: 11,000 (v Castleford, 2006).

In: Jay Pitts, Alex Walker (both London Broncos), Joe Westerman, Chris Green (both Hull), Josh Wood (Salford), Brad Walker (Widnes), Adam Tangata (Halifax, on season-long loan).

Out: Anthony England (Bradford), Pauli Pauli (Salford), Tyler Randell (Maitland Pickers, Australia), Chris Annakin (Dewsbury), Keegan Hirst (Halifax), Lewis Wray (Keighley), Luke Hooley (Batley), Morgan Escare, (left following expiry of loan spell).

Odds to finish top: 50-1.

Key man: Danny Brough turned 37 a week ago but the goalkicking half-back remains a hugely-influential figure and keeping him fit and healthy will be one of Chris Chester's priorities in 2020.

Prospects: It was an underwhelming campaign in 2019 and this year could be a repeat of that. Wakefield have dipped into the transfer market and brought in some decent players but they still look like one of the weaker sides on paper.

WARRINGTON WOLVES

Coach: Steve Price (since October 2017).

Co-captains: Chris Hill and Jack Hughes.

2019 finish: 4th.

2019 leading scorers: tries - Blake Austin 18; goals - Stefan Ratchford 84; points - Stefan Ratchford 184.

Biggest Super League win: 80-0 (v Wakefield, 2015).

Biggest Super League defeat: 72-2 (v St Helens, 2002).

Ground and capacity: Halliwell Jones Stadium, 15,000.

2019 average attendance: 10,648 (up 866).

Record Super League attendance: 15,008 (v Widnes, 2016).

In: Leilani Latu (Gold Coast), Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra), Anthony Gelling, Keenan Brand (both Widnes), Matty Ashton (Swinton), Samy Kibula (Wigan).

Out: Bryson Goodwin (South Sydney), Kevin Brown (Salford), Lama Tasi (released), Pat Moran (Widnes), Harvey Livett (on season-long loan to Hull KR), Ben Westwood (retired).

Odds to finish top: 7-2.

Key man: Blake Austin faded after a tremendous start to his Super League career, not helped by an ankle injury which forced him to miss the Challenge Cup final, and ended the year playing on the wing for Great Britain. He will be looking to come back stronger in 2020 and make the most of his exciting new half-back partnership with Gareth Widdop.

Prospects: The Wolves looked light in the forwards until the last-minute capture of Tongan prop Leilani Latu and, although the absence of another new signing Gareth Widdop, for the opening matches is a major blow, Steve Price's men are sure to be challenging for honours once more.

WIGAN WARRIORS

Coach: Adrian Lam (since November 2018).

Captain: Sean O'Loughlin.

2019 finish: 2nd.

2019 leading scorers: tries - George Williams 15; goals - Zak Hardaker 93; points - Zak Hardaker 231.

Biggest Super League win: 84-6 (v Hull KR, 2013 and Bradford, 2014).

Biggest Super League defeat: 70-0 (v Leeds, 2005).

Ground and capacity: DW Stadium, 25,133.

2019 average attendance: 11,432 (down 216).

Record Super League attendance: 25,004 (v St Helens, 2005).

In: George Burgess (South Sydney), Jackson Hastings, Jake Bibby (both Salford), Mitch Clark (Castleford), Kai Pearce-Paul (London Broncos).

Out: George Williams (Canberra), Dan Sarginson (Salford), Tom Davies (Catalans), Samy Kibula (Warrington), Callum Field (Leigh), Josh Woods, Craig Mullen (both Wigan on season-long loan), James Worthington (Oldham), Gabe Hamlin (released), Jarrod Sammut (Leigh).

Odds to finish top: 3-1.

Key man: Jackson Hastings is the man tasked with filling the void left by stand-off George Williams. Reigning Man of Steel Hastings showed his talents last year, leading Salford to the Super League Grand Final, but the true test now is whether or not he can replicate that form in a new environment.

Prospects: The recruitment of marquee duo Jackson Hastings and George Burgess is a huge statement of intent and will ensure the Warriors are challenging for honours. They will also be determined to send skipper Sean O'Loughlin out on a high.

Odds courtesy of Betfred.