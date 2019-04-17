Sunday evening cup tie date for St Helens at Huddersfield

St Helens will round off the Coral Challenge Cup sixth round programme when they travel to face Huddersfield Giants on Sunday May 12 with a 6.05pm kick off.



The tie is one of four games to be televised live on the weekend of May 10-12 – including the first Bradford-Leeds derby for five years.

The Rhinos’ first visit to Odsal since the Bulls were last in the Super League in 2014 has been selected as the first of two matches to be shown live on BBC1 – kicking off at 2.30pm on Saturday, May 11.

It will be the West Yorkshire rivals' first meeting in the Challenge Cup since the 2003 final in Cardiff - and the Bulls will be the only club from the Betfred Championship to feature in the four televised matches, after securing their place in the last 16 with a golden-point fifth-round win against Featherstone Rovers.

The BBC’s second tie, also to be shown on BBC1, will be the blockbuster between Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday, May 12 (kick-off 2.15pm).

Sky Sports will show the first and fourth televised matches of the weekend – kicking things off with Hull FC’s tie against Castleford Tigers on Friday, May 10 (7.35pm), and then rounding off the programme with Huddersfield Giants versus Saints on Sunday evening

The draw for the quarter finals of the Coral Challenge Cup will be held on Sunday May 12 and shown by the BBC, with further details to be confirmed.

The draw for the first round of the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup will be held at St Helens on Easter Monday (11am), before Saints play Bradford in the Women’s Super League – with both the draw and the match to be broadcast live on the RFL’s Our League app (details below).

Coral Challenge Cup, Sixth Round – televised ties

Friday May 10 – Hull FC v Castleford Tigers (735pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday May 11 – Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos (230pm, BBC1)

Sunday May 12 – Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (215pm, BBC1), Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (605pm, Sky Sports)

Tickets for the 2019 Coral Challenge Cup Final and 1895 Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 24 can be purchased by calling the Rugby League Ticket Office on 0844 856 1113 or by visiting www.rugby-league.com/tickets