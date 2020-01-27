Steve Prescott Foundation makes £10,000 donation to support Mose Masoe

The Steve Prescott Foundation is to donate a further £10,000 to the RL Benevolent Fund for the care and rehabilitation of former Saints' favourite Mose Masoe.



Samoan international Masoe, who played 62 games for St Helens,including the successful 14-6 Grand Final victory over Wigan Warriors in 2014, suffered a career-ending spinal injury in Hull KR's friendly against Wakefield Trinity a few weeks.

The SPF will add this donation to the £40,000 presented to the Benevolent Fund the night before the injury to Masoe, whose target is now to walk again.

The 30-year-old’s wife, Carissa, has said she 'can’t begin to express my love and gratitude to everyone who has supported him.'

The general manager of the Rugby League Benevolent Fund Steve Ball has praised the SPF for the move.

“Since its inception, the SPF has been the major sponsor of the benevolent fund” said Ball.

“This is yet another magnificent gesture from an organisation that truly understands rugby league values within the family of rugby league.”

Mike Denning, chairman of the SPF, said: “The injury to Mose could happen to anyone who takes to the rugby pitch.

“Mose is a well-loved rugby league player and has been a fans' favourite at every club he has represented.

''The SPF continue to support the benevolent fund on its purpose to provide relief for players who suffer serious injury, resulting in life changing circumstances while playing the greatest game.

''We are sure the amazing people who support and raise funds for the SPF would want us to give extra support Mose and his family during this testing time.”

The Steve Prescott Foundation will make collections for Mose Masoe at the GPW Recruitment St Helens 10k Run in March. Runners will he encouraged to 'bring a £1 for Mose.'

There will also be a bucket collection at Saints' game against Hull KR on March 26.

The Steve Prescott Foundation has donated more than £621,000 to the benevolent fund and will continue to do so in 2020 with a cycle ride from The Eiffel Tower to Blackpool Tower, Yorkshire Three Peaks and Machu Picchu Rainbow Mountains trek in October.