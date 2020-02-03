St Helens youngster Jack Welsby grabbing first team opportunity with both hands

Jack Welsby is ready, willing and able to step into team-mate Lachlan Coote's boots if the Aussie full back is forced to spend time on the sidelines.



Coote, starting his second season at the Totally Wicked Stadium, picked up ligament damage in Friday's 48-8 victory over Salford Red Devils and the club is awaiting a report on the extent of the injury.

But the versatile Welsby, who replaced the injured Tommy Makinson on the right wing and then switched to full back when Coote departed, held up his hand and insisted he would play in any position just to get a game!

Welsby, who scored his first-ever brace of tries against the Red Devils told Saints' TV: ''It was a resounding win and reflected by our performance but we have still areas where we can improve and talked about that after the game.''

The teenager, who will celebrate his 19th birthday next month, said: ''At my age, I just want to get out on the field with the lads and do my best for the club.

''They have placed their faith in me when there are other members of the squad who could do a similar job and it's now my chance to gain more experience whether that's in the starting line-up or on the bench.''

Head coach Kristian Woolf said: ''Jack is a good player and showed glimpses of his capabilities and you've also got to remember he is only 18.''

He added: "Although there were moments when we didn't defend as well as we would have liked on the right edge through Jack and Kevin Naiqama's efforts we still managed to clean things up and not concede any tries there.''