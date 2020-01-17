St Helens women's new signing Gemma looking forward to new season after move from Wigan

Former Wigan Warriors women's skipper Gemma Walsh has joined 'the enemy camp'.



Stand-off Walsh had been at the DW Stadium since the formation of the women's team and led the Cherry and Whites to victory in the 2018 Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos.

She also previously captained England - a role her fellow Saint and wife, Emily Rudge, now occupies.

Gemma told the Saints' website: “When I decided I was leaving Wigan, I only had one club in my mind that I wanted to join and that was St.Helens.

''It’s exciting really, I’m waiting to get started so it wasn’t a difficult decision at all!

"Head coach Derek Hardman made it easy for me, too, as he welcomed me into the team with open arms.

“I’ve really enjoyed the transition so far; We’ve been back training for the past few weeks and I’m getting along with the girls and they’ve been fantastic with me since I joined.

"The training has been tough, but I’m really looking forward to getting out on the field with the girls in the 2020 season.”

Gemma admitted Rudge had an influence in her move, saying: “She was in my ear a little bit, yes! But it wasn’t a tough decision for myself. Emily being here definitely made it easier and I’m really looking forward to playing with Emily again.”