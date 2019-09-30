St Helens women produce stunning second half display to defeat leaders Castleford

Take your hat off to super Saints - the only women's team to lower the colours of table-topping Castleford Tigers in the regular season.

Their 20-14 victory over the West Yorkshire outfit at rain-swept Ruskin Drive on Sunday will put them in the right frame of mind as the semi-final play-offs loom large on the horizon.

It was first rate display in trying and difficult conditions but the character shown by the local lasses after trailing 10-4 at the interval had to be admired, especially by the fans who turned out in commendable numbers.

Castleford, who arrived boasting an unbeaten 13-match run, looked on course to extended their unblemished record when they stormed into an early 6-0 lead, thanks to a try from by Shona Hoyle which was goaled by Tara Stanley.

Saints cut the deficit in the 24th minute via a Page Travis try, only for the visitors to reply before the interval via a Stanley touch down.

But the hosts bounced back in the second half and took a firm grip on proceedings.

Faye Gaskin crossed the whitewash after 58 minutes and three minutes later Katie-May Williams followed suit.

A 65th minute Gaskin penalty then extended the homesters lead to 14-10 before a Tara Jones try and Gaskin goal completed Saints' scoring.

Cas posted a late try but too late to affect the final result.