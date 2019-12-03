St Helens women honoured at presentation evening

Two of St Helens top RL players picked up major prizes at the women's presentation night on Saturday.



Jodie Cunningham, who scored 11 tries from 14 appearances, lifted the Player of the Year accolade while team-mate and England skipper Emily Rudge claimed the Players' Player of the Year award.

Rudge won the Imperial Exiles Supporters' Player of the Year prize after a fine season in which she scored nine tries in 13 appearances, with both also winning stand-out awards.

Young second rower Darcy Stott scooped the Young Player of the Year award while Chantelle Crowl took home three awards ,Coaches' Player of the Year, Most Entertaining Performance of the Year and Hit Woman of the Year.

Phillipa Birchall was crowned Most Improved Player of the Year, Tara Jones won the Try of the Year after fans voted her score against Wigan as the stand-out try and was also named NCL Referee of the Year, while winger Leah Burke landed the top try scoring award after bagging 14 touch downs in 12 games.

Following the awards, the girls were presented with their Saints' Heritage numbers.