St Helens women aiming to make Challenge Cup final

Saints' route to the final of the Women's Coral Challenge Cup is blocked by a formidable hurdle.



Holders Leeds Rhinos will start as the bookies' semi-final favourites when they visit the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday (kick-off noon) but with ground advantage and, hopefully, a large crowd to roar them on, Saints will emerge triumphant.

Tickets on the gate will be priced at £3 for adults, £1 for juniors/concessions and free for members.

St Helens reached the last four after an emphatic 36-0 win against local rivals Wigan Warriors, while the Rhinos underlined their determination to retain the trophy with an emphatic 74-0 win against Warrington Wolves of the Women’s Rugby League Championship.

Castleford Tigers, who are having an outstanding season at the top of the Women’s Super League and attracted a record crowd of 1,492 for their 48-8 Challenge Cup quarter final victory over Bradford Bulls, have been drawn away at local rivals Wakefield Trinity on the same day.

The winners will then face each other at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27 – which will kick off a triple header also including the men’s Coral Challenge Cup semi finals (Hull FC v Warrington Wolves, and Halifax v Saints).

The semi-final draw was conducted live on BBC Radio Leeds by two trail-blazers in the development of the women’s game over the last two decades – Featherstone Rovers Ladies captain Andrea Dobson, who recently announced her retirement from representative rugby, and former referee Julia Lee.