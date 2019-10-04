St Helens women aiming for Grand Final spot as they face Leeds Rhinos

Saints Women are one step away from reaching the Grand Final and hoping to follow in the footsteps of the men's team..



The local lasses entertain Leeds Rhinos in the semi-final play-offs on Sunday (kick-off 1pm) with the winners facing either Wigan Warriors or Castleford Tigers in the ultimate showdown.

An added incentive is that the Grand Final will be played on Saints' own ground on Friday, October 11, and will be broadcast live for the first time by Sky TV.

Ralph Rimmer, the chief executive of the Rugby Football League, said: “We' look forward to Sky Sports providing their usual outstanding coverage of one of the game’s newest events.

"Women’s Rugby League has made rapid strides in the last couple of years and the development of the Women’s Super League, now sponsored by Betfred, has been at the forefront of that.

"We’ve been able to tell that story through regular coverage on Our League, and this year we’ve also broadcast that Our League coverage through the Twitch platform which has taken our viewing figures beyond 200,000 for Women’s Rugby League in 2019.

"The quality of Rugby League on the pitch is attracting bigger crowds and greater media profile off it, and having the Grand Final live on Sky will be a perfect reflection of that – especially coming on the Friday night before the climax of the men’s Super League season at Old Trafford."

St Helens captain Jodie Cunningham said: "As the game is growing, it is becoming more popular."

Tickets for the 2019 Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final are now available, from just £5