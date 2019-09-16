St Helens winger Regan Grace named in Wales squad for World Cup Nines

Wales coach John Kear has included three players involved in the Super League play-offs in a 23-man squad for the Nines World Cup in Sydney on October 18-19.



St Helens winger Regan Grace, Wigan prop Ben Flower and Salford front-rower Gil Dudson are among those chosen to take part in a training camp in North Wales in late September after which Kear will name his final 16-man squad.

However, the Grand Final takes place just a week before the tournament and the availability of all three players could hinge on the success of their clubs in the play-offs.

All but three of the 23 have been picked from Wales' elite train-on squad announced for 2019 and 2020, with Burleigh Bears' Will Evans, Huddersfield academy player Josh Pinder and Daniel Brown of St Mary's drafted in.

Kear said: "We've got plenty of quality in our squad and we're looking forward to giving it a good go.

"This format is going to be new to a lot of the players but it's an opportunity for them to go out to Australia, enjoy themselves and build on last year's internationals.

"We've got a lot of young players coming through and it's a chance for them to test themselves against some of the best players in the world.

"It'll be good to have a couple of players returning to the frame this year and they're all keen to be on board as we build towards the next European Championship and World Cup."

Wales squad: Rhys Evans, Dalton Grant, Cobi Green (all Bradford), Will Evans (Burleigh Bears), Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Dan Fleming (all Halifax), Chester Butler, Josh Pinder (both Huddersfield), Jake Emmitt (Leigh), Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams (both London Broncos), Lloyd White (Mackay Cutters), Gil Dudson (Salford), Regan Grace (St Helens), Daniel Brown (St Mary's), Gavin Bennion, Mike Butt, Rhodri Lloyd (all Swinton), Ben Evans (Toulouse), James Olds (West Brisbane Panthers), Steve Parry (West Wales Raiders), Ben Flower (Wigan).