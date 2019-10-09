St Helens winger Regan Grace named in Wales RL World Cup Nines squad

Regan Grace has been named in Wales' final 16-man squad for the 9s World Cup while James Bentley is in Ireland's training squad for their final European qualifiers for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.



The winger, who is set to feature for the Saints in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final against Salford Red Devils, will travel to Australia for Wales’ 9’s campaign which takes place at Parramatta Eels’ Bankwest Stadium in Sydney on October 18 and 19, but Morgan Knowles is not considered as he was recently named in the Great Britain performance squad.

Elliot Kear will captain Wales for the second successive year and is joined by leading try-scorer of all-time Rhys Williams.

Rhys Evans and twin brother Ben are both named in the 16, while the experienced Lloyd White could feature for the first time since 2016.

Dalton Grant, twins Connor and Curtis Davies, Dan Fleming and James Olds also make John Kear’s squad, with Cobi Green and Will Evans the only uncapped players named.

Ben Flower and Chester Butler both miss the tournament through injury, while Gil Dudson is unavailable.

Wales’ 16-man squad in full: Rhys Evans, Dalton Grant, Cobi Green (Bradford Bulls), Will Evans (Burleigh Bears), Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Dan Fleming (all Halifax), Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams (both London Broncos), Lloyd White (Mackay Cutters), Regan Grace (St Helens), Gavin Bennion, Mike Butt, Rhodri Lloyd (all Swinton Lions), Ben Evans (Toulouse

Olympique), James Olds (West Brisbane

