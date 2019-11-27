St Helens winger Regan Grace keen to build on 'amazing 2019 season'

Saints' fleet-footed wizard of the wing Regan Grace won the Checkatrade try of the season award for 2019.

The Welsh international, who celebrates his 23rd birthday next month, picked up the coveted accolade for his stunning solo effort against Warrington Wolves in round 10 of the Betfred Super League - scoring from 70 metres out to bring fans at Totally Wicked Stadium to their feet and helping the eventual champions to earn a convincing 38-12 victory.

Grace, who many thought was unlucky not to make the GB squad for their end of season tour Down Under, told Our League: “I’m absolutely chuffed.

''There has been some great tries scored this year and for mine to be voted as number one is outstanding,” said Grace, who grabbed 22 touchdown in 31 matches last season.

Recalling the build up to his try, Grace said: ''I needed to get myself more involved in games, particularly this one against one of our main rivals, and when I called for the ball off Jonny (Lomax) I was able to create space and after a little bit of foot work, I got through a gap in the Warrington defence..

''I looked for some support but none was forthcoming so I backed myself and crossed the try line It was a great feeling. and nice to show our fans more of what I can do.

''Growing up as a kid, I was the fastest boy in the street, on the block and at school and the only time I was beaten was in an athletics' event but at least I now know where I stand in Super

League."

His abiding memory of 2019 will be Saints' 23-6 victory over Salford Red Devils in the Old Trafford Grand Final - but his hat-trick in a 36-10 triumph over arch-rivals Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium on Good Friday will be something he will also be able to look back on with pride.

But he feels more silverware is on the horizon under the guidance of new boss Kristian Woolf.

Grace added: ''There are obviously still things we can improve on and see where that takes us.

"We will keep working hard and hopefully able to build on what turned out to be an amazing 2019 season.''