St Helens winger Regan Grace is Super League's speed king

Jet-heeled winger Regan Grace is the fastest player on two feet in Rugby League.



Saints' Welshman recorded speeds of up to 36.07 km/h, slightly ahead of Wigan’s Liam Marshall and Hull KR’s Matt Parcell, who both achieved an impressive 35.96 km/h.

Grace also enjoyed a successful try-scoring campaign, bagging 20 tries in the Betfred Super League and two more in the Coral Challenge Cup.

The 23-year-old finished the year with a League Leaders' Shield medal and Grand Final winners ring to his name, but failed to secure a spot in Great Britain’s post-season touring squad.

Meanwhile, Hull's Fijian winger Ratu Naulago clocked 35.89 km/h in his first season in professional rugby, while Warrington duo Daryl Clark and Jake Mamo rounded off the top six.

The figures were released by Super League ahead of the new campaign, which gets under way next month.