St Helens wait on extent of Coote knee injury following easy win over Salford

A knee injury to full-back Lachlan Coote took some of the gloss off a superb opening win for St Helens.



The champions began the defence of their Betfred Super League title with a 48-8 rout of Salford in a one-sided Grand Final repeat at the Totally Wicked Stadium to give Kristian Woolf a winning start as head coach.

The eight-try win was achieved despite the loss of Coote early in the second half with a suspected medial ligament injury.

"It looks like his MCL at the moment," Woolf said. "We need to get it scanned, we won't know the extent of it until the swelling goes down."

In Coote's absence, 18-year-old Jack Welsby switched effortlessly from the wing, where he had been deputising for the absent Tom Makinson, to score two tries and set up another for Kevin Naiqama.

"He's a good kid, a good player" Woolf said. "He showed plenty of glimpses of what he's capable of tonight and remember he's only 18.

"When Lachlan went down he certainly showed his class with a couple of terrific balls."

England prop Alex Walmsley and Naiqama also scored two tries apiece as Saints sent out an ominous warning to their rivals that they intend to go back to back in 2020.

"I'm very happy," said Woolf, who has taken over the reins from Justin Holbrook. "We worked really hard in pre-season to put ourselves in a good position to start the season.

"Salford were up for the game and they challenged us early on but Luke Thompson and Alex Walmsley are hard to handle over a long period and we wore them down.

"There was a relentless nature about them when we got on top.

"We've got plenty of improvement in us. I think at different times, we lost our way a bit, particularly at the back end of the first half and we were a bit indisciplined coming out of our end."

Salford coach Ian Watson, who gave debuts to six players, admitted his side had been taught a harsh lesson by their Grand Final victors.

"It was way below any standard we want to set as a team, that's putting it mildly," he said.

"They taught us a lesson on how to play the game. They did the basics really well, they ran hard and tackled hard.

"We were very sloppy with our last plays in the first half.

"We thought we'd been progressing well through pre-season and we were really confident coming here.

"But it just didn't work out that way and, once we got in the arm wrestle, we fell away from all the processes and it costs you against a good team like St Helens.

"Thirty-odd points is a bit of a lesson but when the score blows out to 40 or 50, it starts to get embarrassing.

"There were some positives. We had three good sets in the first half and probably should have scored from all three,

"We'll be fine as a group going forward, we just need to learn the lessons St Helens have taught us today."