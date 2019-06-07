St Helens v Wigan Women's Challenge Cup quarter final to be played at Totally Wicked stadium

The stand-out tie in the last eight of the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup between St Helens and Wigan Warriors will be staged at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday, June 23 (kick-off noon) and broadcast live on the RFL’s Our League app.



Other ties on the same day: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves, Keighley Albion v Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls

Meanwhile, the squads have been announced for the second Women’s Rugby League Origin game of the summer which takes place at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday June 16 (kick off 1.45pm) and will also be broadcast on Our League.

Yorkshire squad:

Dannielle Anderson, Leeds Rhinos

Savannah Andrade, Bradford Bulls

Caitlin Beevers, Leeds Rhinos

Charlotte Booth , Leeds Rhinos

Tilly Churm, Featherstone

Hanna Butcher, Leeds Rhinos

Grace Field, Castleford Tigers

Kelsey Gentles, Castleford Tigers

Amy Hardcastle, Bradford Bulls

Katie Hepworth, Featherstone

Shona Hoyle, Castleford Tigers

Ashliegh Hyde, York

Leah Jones, Bradford Bulls

Shannon Lacey, Leeds Rhinos

Rhiannon Marshall, Castleford Tigers

Sinead Peach, Castleford Tigers

Tamzin Renouf, Castleford Tigers

Georgia Roach, Castleford Tigers

Daisy Sanderson, York

Lancashire squad:

Lucy Baggley, Wigan

Leah Burke, St Helens

Chantelle Crowl, St Helens

Jodie Cunningham, St Helens

Michelle Davis, Warrington

Faye Gaskin, St Helens

Rebecca Greenfield, Wigan

Zoe Harris, St Helens

Amy Johnson, Leeds

Tara Jones, St Helens

Sarah Lovejoy, St Helens

Roxy Murdoch, Warrington

Emily Rudge, St Helens

Tara-Jane Stanley, Castleford

Vanessa Temple, Wigan

Rachel Thompson, Wigan

Vicky Whitfield, St Helens

Naomi Williams, St Helens

Georgia Wilson, Wigan

