St Helens v Wigan Women's Challenge Cup quarter final to be played at Totally Wicked stadium

The stand-out tie in the last eight of the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup between St Helens and Wigan Warriors will be staged at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday, June 23 (kick-off noon) and broadcast live on the RFL’s Our League app.
Other ties on the same day: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves, Keighley Albion v Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls
Meanwhile, the squads have been announced for the second Women’s Rugby League Origin game of the summer which takes place at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday June 16 (kick off 1.45pm) and will also be broadcast on Our League.
Yorkshire squad:
Dannielle Anderson, Leeds Rhinos
Savannah Andrade, Bradford Bulls
Caitlin Beevers, Leeds Rhinos
Charlotte Booth , Leeds Rhinos
Tilly Churm, Featherstone
Hanna Butcher, Leeds Rhinos
Grace Field, Castleford Tigers
Kelsey Gentles, Castleford Tigers
Amy Hardcastle, Bradford Bulls
Katie Hepworth, Featherstone
Shona Hoyle, Castleford Tigers
Ashliegh Hyde, York
Leah Jones, Bradford Bulls
Shannon Lacey, Leeds Rhinos
Rhiannon Marshall, Castleford Tigers
Sinead Peach, Castleford Tigers
Tamzin Renouf, Castleford Tigers
Georgia Roach, Castleford Tigers
Daisy Sanderson, York
Lancashire squad:
Lucy Baggley, Wigan
Leah Burke, St Helens
Chantelle Crowl, St Helens
Jodie Cunningham, St Helens
Michelle Davis, Warrington
Faye Gaskin, St Helens
Rebecca Greenfield, Wigan
Zoe Harris, St Helens
Amy Johnson, Leeds
Tara Jones, St Helens
Sarah Lovejoy, St Helens
Roxy Murdoch, Warrington
Emily Rudge, St Helens
Tara-Jane Stanley, Castleford
Vanessa Temple, Wigan
Rachel Thompson, Wigan
Vicky Whitfield, St Helens
Naomi Williams, St Helens
Georgia Wilson, Wigan