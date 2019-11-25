St Helens to take on London Broncos in LMS testimonial game

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook will face the club which gave him his first big break in Rugby League to launch his testimonial season early next year.



London Broncos - playing under the Harlequins banner when Saints swooped and took the powerhouse forward north in September 2010 - are the perfect opposition and didn't need asking twice to fulfil a fixture which will be staged at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday, January 17. 2020, with a 2.30pm kick off.

The 33-year-old Cockney, who has worn the famous Saints' colours no fewer than 274 times, said: ''It's fantastic news that the Broncos will be the opposition in my testimonial game and hopefully many fans will come and support me on the day.''

Tickets are now on sale online, or via 01744 455052 and are priced as follows: South Stand: £13 (adult), £11 (concession), £7 (junior).

Hattons Solicitors West Stand: £11 (adult), £9 (concession), £6 (junior).

For Hospitality inquiries please contact LMS Testimonial on: louiems2020@gmail.com