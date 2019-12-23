St Helens to stage open training session ahead of World Club challenge

Fans will be able to watch head coach Kristian Woolf whip his players into shape ahead of Saints' winner-takes-all World Club Challenge at the Totally Wicked Stadium in February.



The squad will be training on the 3G surface at Ruskin Sports Village in St Helens from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, January 4 where the players will be put through their paces and then speak to supporters with the session anticipated to finish around 4pm.

It will be part of the build up to the clash between two of the most successful sides of recent seasons with Saints recording their seventh Super league title in 2019, on the heels of back to back League Leaders' Shields, while the Sydney Roosters themselves have claimed back to back NRL Premierships.

The fixture continues a tradition of these two great clubs meeting on the biggest stage. The Roosters, competing as Eastern Suburbs Roosters, won the inaugural World Club Challenge back in 1976.

They also got the better of the Saints in 2003 with a 38-0 win at Bolton’s Reebok Stadium.

St Helens will be looking for their third World Club Challenge title, having lifted the trophy in 2001 and 2007, while the Roosters will be seeking their fifth title, having been successful in 1976, 2003, 2014 & 2019.

Woolf said: “We are really excited about the opportunity to face the Roosters in such a prestigious fixture.

“It will be a great challenge for us to test ourselves against the current World Club Champions and we are aiming to stand up and represent Super League and this part of the world in what will be a huge game.”

Roosters, head coach Trent Robinson added “The World Club Challenge is an important fixture on the rugby league calendar and we’re looking forward to heading to England to compete against St.Helens for the 2020 World Club Challenge title,”

Robert Elstone, Super League chief executive said “Saints dominated our competition in 2019 and we know they will relish the opportunity to test themselves against the best in the NRL.

“I’m already starting to look forward to seeing some of the best rugby league players in the world.

“I know Saints fans will be really excited about hosting the Roosters, and I’m certain all rugby league fans across the UK will want to see the greats of our game going toe to toe.

“Thank you to both clubs for their commitment to the fixture, thank you to the Super League clubs for supporting the event and thank you to Betfred for investing in the 2020 showpiece.”