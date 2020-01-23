St Helens to launch subscription TV service

Saints are launching a new subscription service in which fans can watch full match replays from all first team, reserves, academy and women’s matches.



The new service will also feature the usual pre and post match interviews and reaction from players and coaches, as well as re-living memorable past matches against forthcoming rivals with new archives footage.

Additionally, there will be a host of new exclusive features, including a monthly Saints' podcast and even more behind-the-scenes footage.

As an introductory offer, fans who sign up will receive their first 30 days free on an annual subscription and seven days free on their first monthly subscription.

Loyal supporters are set to be rewarded with 2020 members receiving £20 discount on the annual subscription by entering their membership number at checkout, allowing full access for just £49.99 per year.

A monthly subscription will cost £5.99 (with the first seven days free), or £69.99 per year for non-members (with the first 30 days free). Fans can also enjoy a one-off day pass for £1.99.

Further terms and conditions are available from the club, or on line.