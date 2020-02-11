St Helens to host World Club Challenge fans' forum

Saints will be staging an international-themed fans' forum ahead of their World Club Challenge game against the Sydney Roosters.



It will be feature players from both St Helens and their Australia rivals, as well as a number of Saints' legends who will talk about their WCC experiences..

The Roosters will have stars like Luke Keary, Brett Morris, Mitchell Aubusson, Angus Crichton and Victor Radley taking part alongside Saints’ Lachlan Cooote, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and others to be announced shortly.

The event takes place on Wednesday, February 19, with tickets just £12 and being available on a first come first served basis.

They can be purchased on line, by visiting the ticket office, or telephoning 01744 455052 .Proceed will be shared between Mose Masoe,who played for both clubs, and the LMS testimonial fund.

Turnstiles and concourse kiosks at the Totally Wicked Stadium will also be open to the public from 5pm, earlier than a normal Super League fixture, ahead of the World Club Challenge clash between Saints and the Roosters on February 22.

Local Oasis tribute act, Oaces, will be performing on the pitch pre-match and in the build up to kick-off, there will be a spectacular light show to enjoy as the players prepare to enter the arena.

There will be additional mobile bars, as well as normal food and drink kiosks for fans to enjoy before and during the game, as well as face-painting and inflatables for junior supporters in the concourse areas.

The club's souvenir match day programme will also be available to purchase on the evening of the game.

This will be the last printed programme produced by the club following the switch to digital only, e-programmes.