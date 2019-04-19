St Helens to host women's Challenge Cup first round draw

St Helens' England international Jenny Welsby and Leeds Rhinos' trophy winner Lois Forsell will conduct the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup first round draw on Monday.



It will take place at the Totally Wicked Stadium ahead of the Women’s Super League fixture between St Helens and Bradford Bulls (kick-off

12.30pm) which is being played as part a double-header event as Saints and Hull FC face off at 3pm in the Betfred Super League.

Both the draw and the Women’s Super League fixture will be streamed live on the Our League app and website for supporters to tune in.

Eight Women’s Championship sides (Barrow, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Leigh Miners Rangers, Oulton Raidettes, Stanningley, Warrington

Wolves and Widnes Vikings) and five League One sides (British Army, Halifax, Keighley Albion, Rochdale Hornets and Wigan St Patricks) all

enter the draw.

Featherstone Lionesses will also be in the hat at this stage following East Leeds’ withdrawal from the competition.

The remaining two places will be taken by the winners of the preliminary round ties – Cutsyke v Royal Air Force and West Leeds v Hull Kingston Rovers – which take place on Sunday.

Round one fixtures are set to be played on Sunday, May 5 with the eight Women’s Super League teams entering the competition in the second round

which takes place on Sunday, May 26.

The quarter-finals will be played on Sunday, June 23 and semi-finals on Sunday, July 7.

The Coral Women's Challenge Cup Final will then take place as part of a triple-header event alongside the Coral Challenge Cup men's semi-finals at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27.