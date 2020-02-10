St Helens to face some familiar faces at Hull FC this weekend

Adam Swift has two special dates in his diary this month and will be hoping to celebrate on both occasions.



The St Helens-born winger, who moved to Hull FC at the end of last season and made his home debut in a 25-16 victory over Hull KR on Friday night, will have a massive point to prove, if selected, when his former club travel to the K COM Stadium on Sunday - four days before his 27th birthday.

Swift, who made his Saints' debut in April 2012 and scored 86 tries in 130 appearances, only featured seven times in the first team last year due to the consistency of Tommy Makinson and Regan Grace on the flanks.

Now, at the peak of his career, he has a golden chance to help the Humbersiders gain more domestic honours in a season when they are already being tipped to bring home at least one piece of silverware.

But the former Blackbrook youngster is not the only ex-Saints player groomed by the club in his early days, who will.be gunning for their old team mates at the week-end.

Andre Savelio, who joined St Helens as a 14-year-old and had time with other clubs, including Warrington Wolves NRL outfit Brisbane Broncos, before heading for Humberside, will also be hoping to play a part in steering the Airlie Birds to three consecutive wins at the start of the season and maintain their current top of the table spot.

So, too, will be a third former Saints' youngsters, Josh Jones who came through the Academy ranks at the Totally Wicked Stadium and moved from Salford Red Devils to the KCOM Stadium before the start of 2020 after a stint in the 15-a-side code at Exeter.

The match will be the first leg of the Steve Prescott Trophy which is played annually on a home and away basis in memory of the full back who spent the best part of his career with home town club, St Helens and also played for Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity.