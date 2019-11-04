St Helens to face Salford at Magic Weekend in Newcastle

Old Trafford Grand Final winners St Helens and runners-up Salford Red Devils will be the showpiece clash on the Saturday of next year's Magic Weekend which will return to St James' Park - the home of Newcastle United - on May 23-24.



Saints saw off surprise package Salford 23-6 at Old Trafford last month and the two will headline the Magic Weekend when it returns to the North East in 2020.

St Helens will be under the charge of new coach Kristian Woolf by then, and they will take to the St James' Park field after Castleford against Catalans and before Leeds v Hull on the first day of action on May 23.

The next day, Super League newcomers Toronto open things up against Huddersfield, Wigan and Warrington meet and Wakefield face Hull KR.

Saturday, May 23:

15:00: Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

17:15: St Helens v Salford Red Devils

19:30: Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Sunday, May 24:

12:30: Huddersfield Giants v Toronto Wolfpack

14:45: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

17:00: Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR