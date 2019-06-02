St Helens to face Halifax in Challenge Cup semi-final

Part-timers Halifax will face Betfred Super League leaders St Helens in the semi-finals of the Coral Challenge Cup.



The tie - a repeat of the 1987 final at Wembley, which Halifax won 19-18 - will take place at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27.

In the other semi-final, 2018 runners-up Warrington will play Hull.

The draw was immediately followed by the draw for the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup quarter finals, with both conducted by Jon Dutton, the chief executive of Rugby League World Cup 2021, and Lindsay Impett, Event Director for the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 which will be staged in Liverpool later this summer.

In that competition Leeds Rhinos, the holders, will face Warrington Wolves, who are in their first season in the Women’s Rugby League Championship.

Castleford, the current Women’s Super League leaders, will play Bradford Bulls, who were the inaugural champions in 2017.

Keighley Albion, the only League One team remaining in the competition, will play Wakefield Trinity of the Women’s Super League.

But the tie of the round promises to be a local derby between St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

The quarter finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup will be played on the weekend of June 22-23, with the semi finals two weeks later.

Coral Challenge Cup, semi finals (both matches to be played at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday July 27 – kick-off times to be confirmed this week): Warrington Wolves v Hull FC; St Helens v Halifax.

Coral Women’s Challenge Cup, quarter finals (to be played on weekend of June 22-23): Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves; Keighley Albion v Wakefield Trinity; St Helens v Wigan Warriors; Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls.