St Helens Super League fixtures for 2020

SUPER League champions St Helens start the defence of their title with a home fixture on Friday, January 31, against Salford Red Devils who they defeated three times in 2019, including the Grand Final itself.



Arch-rivals Wigan Warriors, who are quoted by Betfred as 3-1 joint favourites with their neighbours to take the coveted crown next year, are on the agenda three times, including the traditional Good Friday derby clash and so, too, are promoted Toronto Woolpack.

1. Friday, Jan 31 (Sky) Salford Red Devils H 7.45pm

2. Thursday, Feb 6 (Sky) Warrington Wolves A 7.45pm

3. Sunday, Feb 16 Hull FC A 3pm

4. Friday, Feb 21 Catalans Dragons H 7.45pm TBC*

5. Saturday, Feb 29 Toronto Wolfpack TBC/A TBC

6. Friday, Mar 6 Huddersfield Giants H 7.45pm

7. Sunday, Mar 13 Castleford Tigers A 3.30pm

8. Friday, Mar 20 (Sky) Leeds Rhinos A 7.45pm

9. Friday, Mar 27 Hull Kingston Rovers H 7.45pm

10. Friday, Apr 10 (Sky) Wigan Warriors H 2.45pm

11. Saturday, Apr 18 Catalans Dragons A 6pm

12. Friday, Apr 24 Wakefield Trinity H 7.45pm

13. Saturday, May 2 Toronto Wolfpack A 1.30pm

14. Thursday, May 14 (Sky) Hull FC H 7.45pm

15. Saturday, May 23 (Sky) Salford Red Devils Newcastle 5.15pm

16. Sunday, May 31 Hull Kingston Rovers A 3pm

17. Friday, Jun 12 Leeds Rhinos H 7.45pm

18. Friday, Jun 19 Castleford Tigers H 7.45pm

19. Thursday, Jun 25 (Sky) Warrington Wolves A 7.45pm

20. Friday, Jul 3 Huddersfield Giants A 7.45pm

21. Friday, Jul 10 Hull FC H 7.45pm

22. Sunday, Jul 26 Wakefield Trinity A 3pm

23. Friday, Jul 31 Wigan Warriors H 7.45pm

24. Sunday, Aug 9 Salford Red Devils A 3pm

25. Friday, Aug 14 Warrington Wolves H 7.45pm

26. Friday, Aug 21 Leeds Rhinos A 7.45pm

27. Friday, Aug 28 Huddersfield Giants H 7.45pm

28. Friday, Sep 4 Wigan Warriors A 7.45pm

29. Friday, Sep 11 Toronto Wolfpack H 7.45pm.

The Grand Final is at Old Trafford on October 10.

Saints will enter the Challenge Cup in round six on the weekend of April 3/4

The Challenge Cup quarter final is weekend of 8/5/20, with the semi on 5/6/20.

This year’s Challenge Final will be played on Saturday, July 18.