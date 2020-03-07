St Helens suffer shock home defeat against Huddersfield Giants

Reigning Betfred Super League Champions St Helens were stunned as Huddersfield snatched a 12-10 victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.



Jake Wardle scored the only try of the second half with 16 minutes remaining and Aidan Sezer stepped up to add a tricky conversion which edged the Giants into a 12-10 lead.

Even St Helens, a team famed for their ability to snatch victories at the death, could not find a way through some desperate Huddersfield defence, a feat made all the more impressive given they suffered injuries in the first half to Lee Gaskell and Ukuma Ta'ai.

Beaten for the first time this season by Wigan a week ago, Huddersfield lost their St Helens-born stand-off Gaskell after only three minutes.

But it was Simon Woolford's side who were to score the game's first points as a Sezer kick to the corner was spilled and Adam O'Brien was on hand to touch down in the seventh minute. Sezer also added the conversion.

Saints were soon level as a perfectly-timed pass from Theo Fages was taken by Luke Thompson at speed and he proved unstoppable from close range. Tommy Makinson added the conversion.

The reigning champions took the lead in the 22nd minute as Morgan Knowles was quickest to react to a Jonny Lomax grubber kick to the Giants in-goal, though Makinson was unable to convert.

Huddersfield's hopes suffered a further blow when they lost another player to injury with Ta'ai having to be helped off with four minutes of the first half remaining.

The home side dominated the early stages of the second half and spurned several clear chances to score but Huddersfield's defence held firm and they silenced the home fans with 16 minutes remaining.

Jake Wardle broke clear and won the race to the tryline to level the scores at 10-10.

Sezer then stepped up to land the conversion and edge the Giants into a 12-10 lead.

In the closing stages, Saints tried everything they knew to find a way through the Huddersfield rearguard but they were continually frustrated by some outstanding defence.