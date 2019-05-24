St Helens sell out ticket allocation for Anfield Magic Weekend

Saints have sold all their allocation of tickets for Sunday night's Magic Weekend clash with Castleford Tigers at Anfield, but tickets are still available directly from the RFL for collection on the day only.



It looks as though the Betfred Super League leaders are set to top the table in terms of sales and head coach Justin Holbrook knows the value of special encounters of this type in promoting every club's image.

The Australian watched his first St Helens Magic match at Newcastle in 2017 - a thumping 45-0 victory over Hull FC - and a decision on whether or not he is set to extend his current contract can't be too far away.

Holbrook bought into the Magic concept from day one and insisted this week: ''Any chance we can get to go to these other venues like we are doing this at Anfield is great and the more people that can get down, especially football fans, the better.

''If they can follow two sports, I love football myself, so to pick your soccer team and also follow St.Helens would be a win, win, win.'

He added: “The Magic Weekend was my first game two years ago and I loved it and to have it roll around again is a special feeling for myself so as a coach I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Skipper James Roby, who has been suffering with one or two niggling injuries, will be named in the squad which will be released at noon today (Friday) along with centre Kevin Naiqama.

Two of Super League's great entertainers will be hoping to bring down the curtain on the Magic Weekend in style and in a setting worthy of the occasion.

Sizzling Saints and classy Cas come face-to-face on Sunday night and if past meetings are anything to go by a classic Battle of the Roses is on the cards.

St Helens have held the upper hand in their last 10 league and Challenge Cup encounters against the Tigers - triumphing on no fewer than seven times - and will be fully focused on maintaining their six point lead over second-placed Warrington Wolves who appears at this stage of the season to be their only genuine challengers for pole position at the end of the regular Betfred Super League campaign.



LAST 10 MEETINGS

Castleford 12, St Helens 42 (SLR7, 22/3/19)

St Helens 26, Castleford 0 (SLS8-R7, 28/9/18)

Castleford 18, St Helens 40 (SLR16, 24/5/18)

Castleford 18, St Helens 36 (CCR6, 12/5/18)

St Helens 46, Castleford 6 (SLR1, 2/2/18)

Castleford 23, St Helens 22 (SLSF, 28/9/17)

Castleford 12, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R1, 3/8/17)

Castleford 16, St Helens 12 (SLR17, 4/6/17)

Castleford 53, St Helens 10 (CCR6, 13/5/17)

St Helens 26, Castleford 22 (SLR10, 17/4/17)



SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY

Castleford won 7 (includes win in 2017 play-offs)

St Helens won 44 (includes wins in 1999 and 2014 play-offs)

1 draw

Castleford highest score: 36-22 (h, 2002). Widest margin: 35-16 h, 1997)

St Helens highest score: 72-4 (a, 2006 and also widest margin)