St Helens reveal small profit in latest financial figures

Saints today revealed earnings before interest and depreciation of £19,000 for the financial year ending October 2018.



Club chairman Eamonn McManus said: “This was a satisfactory financial performance considering we did not reach any finals last year.

“We would anticipate a materially improved underlying financial performance in 2019 and further improvements in 2020 and beyond, reflecting on the restructuring of the balance sheet in 2019 and the capitalisation of directors loans.

“The club is very soundly positioned going forward in terms of both assets and profitability.”

This positive financial news comes after the club recently announced major capitalisation of shareholders’ loans into permanent equity capital.