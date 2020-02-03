St Helens reserves open campaign with narrow win over Salford

Saints reserves opened their season with a narrow win over Salford Red Devils at wind-swept Ruskin Drive on Saturday.



It was a closely fought affair and the result was in doubt until the final whistle with Salford knocking on in the last attack of the game.

Teams - Saints: Tom Nisbet, Bradley Holroyd, Benjamin Davies, Nico Rizzelli, Jumah Sambou, Owain Abel, Lewis Dodd, Alex Eckley, Paul Crook, Callum Hazzard, Joe Batchelor (c), Michael Weldon, Sam Royle. Subs: Paul Nash, Andrew Thornley, Samuel Brooks, Kye Siyani.

Tries: Lewis Dodd (2), Tom Nisbet, Joe Batchelor. Goals: Lewis Dodd (4).

Salford: Jamie Abram, Dafydd Jones, Ed Chamberlain, Elliot Kear, Krisnan Inu, Alex Smith, Chris Atkin, Chris Worrall, Connor Jones, Connor MacCallum, Ryan Lannon, Jack Ormondroyd, Henry Davies. Subs: Connor Davies-Aspey, Joe Digby, Tom Millington, Tyler Brown.

Tries:Ryan Lannon, Alex Smith, Elliot Kear, Joe Digby.

Goals: Chris Atkin (3).

Half-time: 12-12,

Full-time: 24-22