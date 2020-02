Saints Reserves produced a capital performance to hammer London Broncos 32-6 at Ealing on Sunday despite the difficult conditions



Full back Lewis Dodd led the victory charge, scoring a hat-trick of tries and landing three goals.

Other tries came from Sam Royle, Ryan Ince and Brad Holroyd. Callum Hazzard also landed one goal.

London, who trailed 18-6 at half-time, responded through a try from Jonah Varela and a Rob Oakley goal/