St Helens prop Luke Thompson signs for Canterbury Bulldogs in NRL

St Helens prop Luke Thompson will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the 2020 season for a move to the NRL Down Under.

Saints Chairman Eamonn McManus stated: “We were informed last week that Luke has decided to join Canterbury Bulldogs next season.

“We accept and totally respect Luke’s decision and wish him nothing but success in his career and in his life.

"We are absolutely sure that he will be absolutely committed to the club and to his teammates for the rest of this season.

“There’s no hiding from the fact that this is a bitter disappointment to all of us as Luke has been connected to the club since the age of 11 and has developed into an absolute top player at 24 years old.

“If ever he decides to return to England and to Super League then there would be a red carpet waiting for him at St Helens.”

Thompson is a product of the Saints Academy having been at the club since the age of 11.

The 24-year-old has made 158 appearances for the Saints scoring 25 tries and has won three League Leaders’ Shields in 2014, 2018 and 2019 as well as two Super League Grand Final rings in 2014 and more recently in 2019 – in a game which he took home the Harry Sunderland Trophy.

He will look to add to that record in 2020 as he sees out the final year of his contract with the club.