St Helens prop Alex Walmsley to feature in 'A Hero's journey' series

Dacia has launched a content series in partnership with Hearst and The Telegraph, featuring Saints' Alex Walmsley and two other Rugby League heroes from the England Women and England Wheelchair teams.



Georgia Roche, the Castleford and England stand-off who was crowned the first Woman of Steel in 2018 – an award which has been sponsored by the Telegraph for 2019 – is the first subject, as featured on Telegraph Online https://www.telegraph.co.uk/rugby-league/stories/georgia-roche-making-of-woman-of-steel/.

She will be followed by the Leeds Rhinos and England wheelchair star James Simpson, and Saints' prop Alex Walmsley, who is hoping to make his Great Britain debut on the Rugby League Lions tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea this autumn.

Dacia are the principal sponsors of England and Great Britain, and the three-part series is the latest in their Rugby League sponsorship activations, secured and developed by partnerships agency Fuse.

The videos, created by Hearst, tell the stories of different heroes within Rugby League and the values they hold, establishing Dacia and Rugby League’s shared values: down to earth, honest and no-nonsense.

From using rugby as a tool to deal with mental health and speaking up, to not letting disability stop you from becoming your best self, to becoming a Woman of Steel before you even turn 18, the in-depth profile pieces showcase how Rugby League is so much more than a sport to the three players, demonstrating the epic journeys they’ve been on.

The series will be pushed out across Hearst’s Women’s Health and Men’s Health networks as well as the Telegraph Online, where it will be supported by digital and print editorial.

It will be released around key England and GB Rugby League Lions moments, and aims to reach new audiences beyond hardcore rugby fans and the grassroots network.

Adam Wood, marketing director, Renault UK and Ire, said: “Dacia and Rugby League are the perfect fit with both sharing the same honest, down-to-earth, no-nonsense approach, and we are excited to communicate these values to a new audience through our partnership with Hearst UK and the Telegraph

''It is an exciting time to be involved in the sport as the 2021 World Cup approaches, and we will continue to use our unique platform as England and Great Britain Lions partner to connect with new fans.”

Louise Johnson, chief executive officer oif Fuse said: “Dacia has been a principal partner of the Rugby League for four years and during this time has built a strong affinity with rugby fans.

''This partnership will drive new fans of not only Rugby League, but Dacia, too.”

Alun Williams, managing director, Men’s Lifestyle and Health & Fitness, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Dacia around their Rugby League partnership. Men’s Health and Women’s Health are very much about empowering our sport-enthusiast audiences to achieve their goals - whatever their challenges or backgrounds – so we see a great alignment here between our brand values and those of this campaign.”