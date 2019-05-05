St Helens prop Alex Walmsley aware of Hull KR threat

St Helens forward Alex Walmsley insists his table-topping side will not take struggling Hull KR lightly in today's (Sunday) solitary Betfred Super League fixture at KCOM Craven Park.



While Saints aim to re-establish a four-point cushion at the top of the table, Rovers are second from bottom and in danger of relegation after winning just one of their last six matches.

"They will be tough opposition especially going over to KCOM Craven Park," England international Walmsley told the Saints website.

"It's always a tough place to go, the crowd is always on you and there is always a good atmosphere and we always take a good number of fans too.

"They are a different animal at home and they were good the other week when they came over to the Totally Wicked.

"They have some good players in Danny McGuire and some big forwards so we are expecting a tough game and we need to make sure we take the attitude we have had for the last few weeks."

Hull KR winger Ryan Shaw admits his team must tighten up their defence if they are to become only the second side to defeat St Helens in 2019.

"Defensively we're leaking points - 130 in three games - which isn't good so we need to get down to less than half of that and win games," Shaw said.

"Our completion rate is at 70 per cent and we need it at 80 per cent to compete.

"We've just got to stop letting in simple tries and giving away daft penalties and then we'll be in the game."

Rovers' prospects have been dealt a body blow, with captain Joel Tomkins joining the club's never-ending injury list.

Saints, on the other hand, have a raft of senior players returning to the side after being rested for the win over Catalans Dragons.

Walmsley, who captained the side for the first time in the absence of James Roby, was thrilled with the display of the club's youngsters in a 50-14 victory over the Dragons.

"It was a proud moment to be honest," said the former Batley prop. "To be able to say you have led a team out as prestigious as St Helens is a massive honour.

"You only get so many opportunities like that in life so to captain the side was great and a winning side as well makes it even sweeter.

"We knew the young lads would impress. We spoke a lot about the changes coming in but at no point did we doubt any of the boys coming in.

"They are at St Helens for a reason because they are all good players and give them the opportunity they will take it and I couldn't be more proud of the boys who came in.

HULL Kingston Rovers will once more be without former Saints' old boy Mose Masoe.



The 29-year-old Samoan international prop, who made 62 appearance for St Helen in the 2014 and 2015 seasons and played in the Grand Final

victory over Wigan Warriors nearly five years ago, broke one of his hands against Leeds Rhinos early last month and faces a few more weeks

on the sidelines.

Head coach Tim Sheens said: “Mose is a big loss for us, he has broken a bone in his hand. He already has a plate in it from another break, his fend-off hand, and will be missing for several more weeks.''

Sheens added: ''Mose is a big man and he has done some great things for us this year.''

