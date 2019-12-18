St Helens players pay a festive visit to children's ward at Whiston Hospital

The Saints first-team squad paid a special festive visit to the children's ward at Whiston Hospital to deliver some early Christmas gifts to sick children recently.



The Grand Final winning squad including the likes of Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Regan Grace and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook were all delighted to help raise spirits during the Christmas period.

Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook in the children's ward at Whiston Hospital. Picture: Bernard Platt

The team delivered presents to youngsters in the children’s ward whilst also raising spirits of the staff at the hospital.

Kevin Naiqama was also in attendance and said: “The whole playing squad were there to spread some Christmas joy and although Christmas is a good time to spend with family and friends, some kids are less fortunate and I think it is a good thing that we can come in here and put a few smiles on their faces.”