St Helens players named in England youth squad to play Wales

England Youth selectors have picked an 18-player squad to take on Wales in Llanelli on Saturday, August 31, and includes several locally based players



Head coach Danny Wilson will choose his final 17 from a pool of players almost completely different to those who played in England’s recent 2-0 home series win over France.

Only Leeds Rhinos’ Coby Nichol, who did not feature in either match, is retained for the trip to the home of West Wales Raiders.

The 18 are drawn from 10 academies, with the Rhinos and Wigan Warriors between them supplying eight players.

England Youth team offers a well-established pathway to the elite level, via the England Academy system. Both are incorporated within the RFL’s England Performance Unit (EPU) which aims to develop more world-class England players for all senior squads by 2021.

Wilson is supported by, among others, Saints former Great Britain international and Man of Steel Paul Sculthorpe, whose role as England Pathways Coach focuses on the development of country’s outstanding young players.

The full England squad (including academy side, school and community club details) is as follows:

Cole Appleby (St Helens/St Ambrose Barlow/Folly Lane)

Luca Atkinson (Leeds Rhinos/Thornton Beckfoot Academy/West Bowling)

Harvey Barron (City of Hull/Beverley Grammar/Beverley Braves)

Jonathan Bennison (Widnes Vikings/The Heath School/Thatto Heath)

Lewis Camden (Bradford Bulls/Buttershaw/West Bowling)

Joe Charnock (Wigan Warriors/St Peters Catholic High/Orrell St James)

George Collins (Huddersfield Giants/Netherhall/Emley Moor)

Bailey Dawson (City of Hull/Malet Lambert/Skirlaugh)

Jayden Field (Castleford Tigers/Outwood Grange/Wakefield Hawks)

Oliver Field (Leeds Rhinos/Tadcaster Grammar/Wetherby Bulldogs)

Christian Grint (London Broncos/Dr Challoner's Grammar/Hemel Stags)

Sam Little (Leeds Rhinos/Tadcaster Grammar/Wetherby)

Daniel Moss (St Helens/Sutton Academy/Blackbrook)

Coby Nichol (Leeds Rhinos/Brooksbank/Siddal)

Tom Nicholson-Watton (Leeds Rhinos/Guiseley/Stanningley)

Patrick O'Donavan (Wakefield Trinity/Garforth Academy/Lock Lane)

Kavan Rothwell (Wigan Warriors/St Edmund Arrowsmith RC/Newton Storm)

Jack Taylor (Wigan Warriors/Golborne HS/Latchford Giants)

