St Helens out to preserve amazing home record over Castleford

There's rarely a dull moment when two clubs renowned for their slick handling and a positive approach clash head-on in Super League.



League leaders Saints and sixth-placed Castleford Tiger will both be desperately searching for maximum points at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night - but for different reasons.

St Helens will be hell-bent on erasing the bitter memories of last weekend's 18-4 Coral Challenge Cup Final defeat against Warrington Wolves at Wembley, while the West Yorkshire outfit will be looking for a much-needed victory as they bid to move a step closer to securing a spot in the end of season play-offs.

Justin Holbrook's side will start as firm favourites against rivals who will be seeking seeking their first summer era away win at St Helens (and first 'road' victory in 32 games overall).

In the 15 visits they made to Knowsley Road between 1996 and 2010, the Tigers were defeated on 14 occasions.

The closest they got to a summer victory at Saints' old home came with a 32-32 draw on September 13, 1998.

The Tigers have also lost at Anfield (1997), Widnes (2011) and 10 times at the Totally Wicked Stadium since 2012.

Castleford's last win at St Helens was 12-8 in the third round of the Regal Trophy on December 19 1992. Their last league win was 29-16 on October 21, 1990.

Last 10 meetings:

Castleford 16, St Helens 36 (SLR16, 26/5/19 at Anfield, Liverpool)

Castleford 12, St Helens 42 (SLR7, 22/3/19)

St Helens 26, Castleford 0 (SLS8-R7, 28/9/18)

Castleford 18, St Helens 40 (SLR16, 24/5/18)

Castleford 18, St Helens 36 (CCR6, 12/5/18)

St Helens 46, Castleford 6 (SLR1, 2/2/18)

Castleford 23, St Helens 22 (SLSF, 28/9/17)

Castleford 12, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R1, 3/8/17)

Castleford 16, St Helens 12 (SLR17, 4/6/17)

Castleford 53, St Helens 10 (CCR6, 13/5/17)

Super League summary:

St Helens won 45 (includes wins in 1999 and 2014 play-offs)

Castleford won 7 (includes win in 2017 play-offs)

1 draw

St Helens highest score: 72-4 (a, 2006 and also widest margin)

Castleford highest score: 36-22 (h, 2002). Widest margin: 35-16 (h, 1997)

MORGAN Knowles needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League - 99 for St Helens (2016-2019 including play-offs and Super League).

ADAM SWIFT needs two tries to reach 100 for his career 86 for St Helens (2012-2019); 2 for Leigh Centurions (2019, dual-registration); 3 for Sheffield Eagles (2018, dual-registration); 4 for Rochdale Hornets (2013-2014, dual-registration);3 for Whitehaven (2013, dual-registration).

JONNY LOMAX needs two tries to reach 100 (Super League - 98 for St Helens (2009-2019 including play-offs & Super League Super 8s).