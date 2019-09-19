St Helens nominated for Foundation of the Year award

St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves will be recognised for the outstanding work of their Foundations at the Betfred Super League Awards Night on Sunday October 6.



They are the three leading contenders for the coveted Foundation of the Year Award – which has been presented by the Rugby Football League since Leeds Rhinos were the inaugural winners in 2013.

The Warrington Wolves Charitable Foundation have won the award twice before, in 2014 and 2015, and continue to go from strength to strength. This year they have added five Women’s and Girls’ teams, a Wheelchair team and two Physical Disability and Learning Disability teams – while Great Sankey High School’s Year 7 Boys won the Steven Mullaney Memorial Match at Wembley, Warrington’s first success in the RFL Champion Schools for some time. All this is in addition to the numerous activities supporting grassroots Rugby League and the wider community.

Neither of the other nominees have previously won the award.

Saints Community Development Foundation have taken a big step forward in 2018/19, building on the great work to date. They’ve supported numerous RFL events, continue to grow and build in Liverpool, while delivering a comprehensive programme across the board, focusing on community engagement, and various mental and physical health initiatives, in particular Reminisce Café and In It Together. They have also provided numerous opportunities for people to play at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with the success of their Women’s team inspiring many girls to take up the game.

Wakefield Trinity Community Trust have been nominated for the second time, having made massive strides in 2019. They have been in the forefront of development of Learning Disability and Physical Disability Rugby League, and three of their PDRL players travelled to the Gold Coast in Australia this summer for a once in a lifetime opportunity. They reshaped their schools offer and have also taken on wider social impact areas of work – in addition to playing a first season in the Betfred Women’s Super League. Wakefield’s Ambassador Clubs programme has a huge impact on thousands of players and families in the local area along with the girls’ growth programme and talent pathway.

Representatives of all three Foundations have been invited to attend the Betfred Super League Awards Night at the Lowry Theatre on Sunday October 6, where the winner will be announced.

Super League Foundation of the Year - Previous Winners

2013 – Leeds Rhinos

2014 – Warrington Wolves

2015 – Warrington Wolves

2016 – Widnes Vikings

2017 – Wigan Warriors

2018 – Leeds Rhinos