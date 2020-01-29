St Helens name strong squad for Super League opener against Salford

Despite missing three regular nailed-on players, Saints have named a strong-looking 21-man squad ahead of Friday's opening game of the season against Salford Red Devils at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



Kyle Amor is now also named in the provisional squad after missing Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook's testimonial game against the London Broncos through injury.

Matty Costello is another who is included as is Joe Batchelor and young half back Lewis Dodd.

Tommy Makinson, Morgan Knowles and James Roby are all still recovering from off-season surgery and, as expected, miss out.

Squad: Lachlan Coote, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Dom Peyroux, 13. LMS, 15. Matty Lees, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Jack Ashworth, 18. Joseph Paulo, 19. Aaron Smith, 20. James Bentley, 21, Matty Costello, 22. Jack Welsby, 23. Joe Batchelor, 27. Lewis Dodd.

Teams are now required to name a 21-man squad rather than a squad of 19. Any player from outside that 21 who is then called into the team’s 17-player match-day squad, means the team will lose one of the eight interchanges permitted for all fixtures in the Betfred Super League, Championship, League 1, the Coral Challenge Cup and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup.

St Helens v Salford stats

Salford Red Devils are seeking their first away win against St Helens for more thanr 40 years - and the first in the summer era.

They have previously lost all 15 matches at Knowsley Road since 1997, one game at Widnes in 2011 and eight at Totally Wicked Stadium (2012-2019).

Salford last won at St Helens on January 12, 1980 (18-17). The Saints have won 35 consecutive home meetings between the sides since then.

Last 10 meetings:

Salford 6, St Helens 23 (SLGF, 12/10/19)

(at Old Trafford, Manchester)

St Helens 32, Salford 30 (SLR15, 17/5/19)

Salford 4, St Helens 26 (SLR4, 28/2/19)

Salford 10, St Helens 60 (SLR13, 26/4/18)

St Helens 34, Salford 2 (SLR4, 4/3/18)

Salford 4, St Helens 30 (SLS8-R7, 21/9/17)

St Helens 25, Salford 24 (SLR19, 23/6/17)

Salford 22, St Helens 14 (SLR7, 30/3/17)

St Helens 34, Salford 20 (SLR14, 13/5/16)

Salford 44, St Helens 10 (SLR2, 11/2/16)

Super League summary

St Helens won 41 (includes win in 2019 Grand Final)

Salford won 6

St Helens highest score: 66-16 (h, 2001) (Widest margin: 58-4, a, 2000)

Salford highest score: 44-10 (h, 2016) (also widest margin)