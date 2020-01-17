St Helens name strong squad for pre-season friendly against London

Saints' head coach Kristian Woolf has named a powerful-looking squad ahead of Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook's testimonial match against London Broncos at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday, showing just how important he views the Super League champions' only pre-season hit out.



Lachlan Coote, Jonny Lomax, Luke Thompson and Alex Walmsley are all included following extended breaks after a long 2019 season.

Matty Lees is also named after he has had a strong pre-season, recovering from his bowel injury he sustained in the win over Leeds Rhinos last season.

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is, of course, named, but as Woolf confirmed earlier in the week, Tommy Makinson, Morgan Knowles and James Roby are all still recovering from off-season surgery. Kyle Amor is also out with injury.

A number of players who come through Saturday’s pre-season match against Oldham at the Vestacre Stadium (kick-off 7.30pm) will also likely be named on an extended interchange bench ahead of the benefit game on Sunday which kicks-off at 2.30pm.

First team squad: Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama. Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Dom Peyroux, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Joseph Paulo, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Jack Welsby.

Squad to travel to Oldham: Owain Abel, Michael Weldon, Nico Rizzelli, Sam Royle, Matty Costello, Paul Nash, Josh Simm, Kyle Siyani, Tom Nisbet, Ben Davies, Paul Crook, Jamie Pye, Lewis Dodd, Harvey McDaid, Callum Hazzard, Jumah Sambou, Josh Eaves, Lewis Baxter, Alex Eckley, Harry Brooks, Joe Batchelor, Keenan McDaid.