St Helens name squad to take on Castleford at Magic Weekend

Saints have named a powerful-looking 19-man squad, including returning skipper James Roby and Kevin Naiqama, for their Magic Weekend showdown with Castleford Tigers at Anfield on Sunday night.



Squad: .1 Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Adam Swift, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote 24. Matty Costello.

Daryl Powell, on the other hand, has made three changes to the squad which beat Leeds Rhinos last week.

Will Maher, Chris Clarkson and Daniel Smith all return after injuries had kept all three on the sidelines but they will once more be without influential centre Michael Shenton.

Youngster Brad Jinks also drops out of the squad with Jesse Sene-Lefao being unavailable for selection after being granted compassionate leave. Nathan Massey is the final player to miss out of the team.

Castleford squad: 24. Cory Aston, 35. Cheyse Blair, 2. James Clare, 21. Mitch Clark, 33. Chris Clarkson,18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 25. Tuoyo Egodo, 23. Will Maher, 1. Peter Mata’utia, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane,10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 3. Greg Minikin, 32. Jordan Rankin,34. Daniel Smith, 6. Jake Trueman, 8. Liam Watts,

Fixtures - Saturday:

2pm - Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

4.30pm - Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

7pm - Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Sunday:

1pm - Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers

3.30pm - Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

6pm - St Helens v Castleford Tigers