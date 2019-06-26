St Helens name squad to face Warrington Wolves

Joseph Paulo returns to Saints' 19-man squad ahead of Friday night's table-topping clash against the Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium.

He replace fellow forward Zeb Taia who has been ruled out for around six weeks with a dislocated shoulder.

Morgan Knowles, who also missed the win over Leeds Rhinos, is named in the squad again while Mark Percival retains his spot after being taken off as a precaution against the Loiners.

Squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, Luke Thompson, Joseph Paulo, LMS, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth. Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello.

Luther Burrell could make his Warrington Wolves debut on Friday night after being named in the 19-man match day squad.

Burrell moved to the Wire earlier this month and is eligible to feature, having been released from his contract at Northampton Saints on the completion of their 2018/19 campaign.

Tom Lineham returns to the set up after missing the last three matches with suspension.

Squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Luther Burrell, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker.

The next fans' forum at the Totally Wicked Stadium will be held on Tuesday, July 9 (7pm).

It will feature first teamers, Regan Grace, Tommy Makinson and Alex Walmsley.

Celebrating the testimonial year of Jonny Lomax and raising funds for the 2019 Academy tour of Australia, the trio will be joined by a club star of yesteryear and discuss all things Rugby League.

Tickets, priced at £12, will also include food and are available online, by calling-in at the ticket office, or ringing 01744 455 052).