St Helens name 19-man squad for play-off showdown with Wigan

Aaron Smith returns to Saints' 19 man squad in place of Matty Costello in the only change ahead of the Betfred Super League play-off semi-final against derby rivals Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday.



Smith has been absent since playing a part in the win over Leeds Rhinos at Emerald Headingley in mid-August, but he returns this week as Costello drops out of the initial squad in the only change following the win over Hull FC.

Head coach Justin Holbrook has opted to name another strong squad ahead of Friday’s derby - the fourth clash of the neighbouring clubs this season

Saints' squad:1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. LMS, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21, Aaron Smith, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote.

Adrian Lam has made one change to his side, as Oli Partington returns from suspension in place of Dan Sarginson. Sam Powell is also named despite picking up a wrist injury last week.

19-man squad: 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 George Williams, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Tony Clubb, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Ben Flower, 11 Joe Greenwood, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Sean O’Loughlin, 14 Romain Navarrete, 15 Willie Isa, 17 Liam Marshall, 20 Zak Hardaker, 23 Chris Hankinson, 24 Oli Partington, 36 Liam Byrne, 38 Morgan Smithies, 43 Bevan French.