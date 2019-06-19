St Helens make two changes to squad to face Leeds Rhinos

Head coach Justin Holbrook has made two changes to Saints' 19 man squad ahead of the visit of Leeds Rhinos to the Totally Wicked Stadium for the second time this season on Friday.



Welsh winger Regan Grace replaces Adam Swift and Matty Lees comes in for Joseph Paulo.

Aaron Smith retains his place with skipper James Roby recovering from successful groin surgery and Jack Ashworth is free to play after his one match penalty notice was overturned.

Squad 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6.Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 10. Luke Thompson, 11 Zeb Taia, 13 LMS, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16 Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. James Bentley, 23. Latchlan Coote, 24. Matty Costello