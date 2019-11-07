St Helens legend Mal Meninga keen to face club sides on Kangaroos' visit in 2020

Mighty Mal Meninga, who set St Helens alight during his one season stay at Knowsley Road in 1984-85, is understood to be keen on next year's Australian tourists playing matches against his old club, as well as Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and possibly new boys, Toronto Wolfpack.



The Kangaroos' boss is one of the driving forces behind the plan and wants his Test squad is to experience the atmosphere of playing against the likes of Wigan, St Helens and Leeds just as he did during his record four Kangaroo tours in 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1994 - and the Super League are thought to support the plan.

Meninga's farewell Kangaroo tour, his second as captain, was the last time Australia played against English clubs.

The tradition was abandoned during the Super League war when the game in Britain switched from winter to summer .

The most recent Kangaroo tour in 2003 featured matches against France, England 'A' and Wales but no club fixtures.

Details of Australia's three-Test series against England have been announced ithis morning and ss someone who was lucky enough to watch those Aussie tours in a journalistic capacity, there were some eye-opening matches at a time when the Kangaroos showed why they were known worldwide as The Invincibles - and believe me they lived up to that reputation.