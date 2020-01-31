St Helens launch digital version of match day programme

Saints launched their new digital version of the traditional match day programme ahead of Friday's opening Betfred Super League fixture of the season against Salford Red Devils at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



The club has switched to a digital version to keep pace with the changing trends in the sports industry and to allow increased access to the programme’s content to a wider audience of Saints' fans.

The e-programme will be emailed out to all Saints' members and is also available to download on the day of each home match, in advance of the fixture, and it’s completely FREE!

Fans are advised to download the programme before going to the ground to avoid any data issues.

However. any one wishing to download at the ground via one of the clearly visible QR codes just need to hover their camera app over the QR code.

''We recognise supporters may still wish to have ‘something to take away’ and so the e-programme can also be printed if you wish, ' said a club spokesperson.

He added: ''The world of programmes has remained largely unchanged for many years and as we move into a new decade, we, like many other professional sports clubs across the world, hope to spread the readership and coverage of the new programme to a much wider audience than could be achieved with a paper version.

''Not only this, it will massively reduce the amount of paper and energy used to produce the traditional printed programme, which is of course better for the environment as a whole.

''In addition to this, the e-programme gives fans more interactive access to content as a number of pieces of content are linked to our website articles and features as well as our new Saints' TV channel.

''There will, of course, still be exclusive write-ups within the e-programme for fans to enjoy and the latest updates from the club, women’s team, reserves and academy as well as the club's Community Foundation.

Given the magnitude of the World Club Challenge a special A4 printed programme will be produced for this fixture but all other programmes across the Betfred Super League season are to be available in digital format only.