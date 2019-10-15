St Helens joint favourites to repeat title success in 2020 with sponsors Betfred

Champions St Helens have already been installed as one of the favourites to retain the Super League crown in 2020



Title sponsors Betfred quote head coach Krisitian Woolf's side at 3-1 - the same odds as arch-rivals Wigan Warriors, who have strengthened their ranks by signing Salford's Steve Prescott Man of Steel Jackson Hasting and England international George Burgess from NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs.

However, they have lost key half back George Williams to Canberra Raiders.

Coral Challenge Cup holders Warrington Wolves are priced at 4/1 and will arguably boast the league’s deadliest half-back partnership in the shape of Gareth Widdop - back home after a spell with St George Illawarra Down Under - and Blake Austin, who many believe would have been Man of Steel had he not been injured towards the end of the season..

Hull FC (9/1), Castleford (10/1) and Leeds (10/1) are next in the betting, with Catalans 16/1.

After a huge turnover in players, Grand Finalists Salford are once again rank outsiders at 33/1 with Chris Chester’s Wakefield priced the same.

Huddersfield, Toronto and Hull KR (all 50/1) conclude the betting with odds likely to change over the next few weeks as clubs begin their off-season recruitment.

League Leaders' Shield odds: St Helens 11/4, Wigan 3/1, Warrington 7/2, Hull FC 8/1, Leeds 10/1, Castleford 16/1, Catalans 20/1, Salford 25/1, Toronto 33/1, Wakefield 33/1, Huddersfield 40/1, Hull KR 40/1