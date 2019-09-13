St Helens in-form centre Kevin Naiqama fully focused on Hull FC challenge

St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama is finishing the regular Betfred Super League season with a flourish



The 30-year-old Fiji captain's try scoring feats in August have earned him the Saints' player of the month accolade

During this period, Naiqama grabbed five touchdowns, including a superb hat-trick in the 36-20 victory against Leeds Rhinos at Emerald Headingley

He joined the club from Wests Tigers ahead of the current campaign and to date has scored 19 tries in 28 league and cup encounters.

Kevin said: “I am pleased to win the award, but credit should go to the team who have helped me all year to feel at home here in St Helens.

''I am pleased with my recent form, but we as a team are fully focused on the next game against Hull FC and then will look forward to the play-offs.”

Head coach Justin Holbrook commented: “Kevin has been tremendous all year, but he has particularly impressed in August with a number of very strong performances.

''He works hard on the field and off it and that has shown in his displays this season and he thoroughly deserves the player of the month award for August.”