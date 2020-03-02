St Helens hooker Aaron Smith handed one game ban

St Helens hooker Aaron Smith has been handed a one match ban after being found guilty of a making dangerous contact in Saturday's win over Toronto Wolfpack.



The RFL Match Review Panel reviewed an incident which occurred in the 77th minute in which Smith was adjudged to have committed a Grade A offence on Adam Sidlow.

Smith who impressed against Toronto, scoring a try, will subsequently miss Saints’ home clash with Huddersfield on Friday at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Toronto forward Bodene Thompson, who was sent off against Saints 'for striking' Matty Lees has been handed a zero match penalty notice.