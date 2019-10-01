St Helens half back Theo Fages free to play in Grand Final after disciplinary charge

Half back Theo Fages, who scored Saints' opening try in their 40-10 Betfred Super League qualifying semi-final victory over Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, is free to play in the Old Trafford Grand Final.



The 25-year-old French international had been charged with lifting Wigan's Zak Hardaker into a dangerous position but an RL disciplinary panel issued a 0 match penalty notice, clearing him to play in the showpiece fixture of the 2019 season

Fages has been in impressive form all year, scoring 10 tries in 26 appearances, and keeping 2018 Dream Team member Danny Richardson out in the cold

