St Helens grassroots RL projects benefit from World Cup 2021 funding

The RFL has announced the latest recipients of funding from the Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) CreatedBy capital grants (small awards) scheme.



Lancashire and Cheshire

Blackbrook Royals ARLFC, St Helens – £11,100 towards upgrades to the changing facilities, including new hot water system and showers.

Carmel College, St Helens – £2,600 towards new playing kit and equipment to support the establishment of a new women’s rugby league section at the college.

Little Digmoor Primary School, Skelmersdale – £2,500 towards kit and equipment to support joint working with Leigh Community Trust to create a hub of rugby league activity in the Skelmersdale area.

Salford Red Devils Foundation – £2,300 towards equipment to support and further develop the foundation’s activity in neighbouring Bolton.

University of Liverpool – £1,300 towards kit and equipment to support the development of the university’s new women’s section.

Cumbria

Lowca RLFC, Whitehaven – contribution of £9,000 towards new mowing equipment which will save on hire costs and improve grounds maintenance.

North East

Churchill Community College, Wallsend – £2,400 towards kit and equipment to support the expansion of Rugby League activity among boys and girls aged 11-1.

Yarm Wolves ARLFC, Stockton-on-Tees – £1,900 towards kit and equipment to help deliver Rugby League activity within schools in the Tees Valley area, and to encourage young people to join the club and create new teams.

Yorkshire

Bentley ARLFC Doncaster – £14,000 towards the cost of improving playing experiences by installing new goalposts, purchasing a new mower, line marker and fencing, along with some playing equipment for the development of the game.

Beverley Braves ARLFC – £5,500 towards equipment to support the development and growth of the junior section.

Calderdale Community Coaching Trust, Halifax – £830 towards new equipment to support the establishment of a new Under 19s women’s team as part of the programme of activity for women and girls.

Garforth Academy, Leeds – £2,500 contribution towards new kit and equipment to support the introduction of more school teams.

Hull FC Rugby Community Sports and Education Foundation – £15,000 to support the renovation of changing rooms, toilets and kitchen at their ‘Bonus Youth Performance Centre’.

Hull Wheelchair Rugby League – £11,300 towards new wheelchairs and equipment to help increase participation in the wheelchair format of the game.

Hull Wyke ARLFC – £15,000 to assist with the development of an indoor training facility at the club to be used by club members and the local community.

Newsome Panthers JRLFC, Huddersfield – £10,400 towards ground and playing equipment, to help improve playing surfaces and continue to grow the junior section.

Stanningley SARLC, Leeds – £8,300 towards refurbishment of changing room floors to create a welcoming and safe environment.

East of England

Kings Langley School, Dacorum – £2,500 towards kit and equipment to increase participation, with a specific focus on their girls’ programmes across three year groups.

London and South East

London Skolars Limited, Haringey – £6,700 to support for the development of an education and meeting facility for coaches, match officials, and local voluntary and community groups.

South London Silverbacks RLFC, Bromley – £3,700 towards kit and equipment to increase opportunities for juniors and women.

A total of £288,510 has been awarded to date through the CreatedBy small grant scheme.

Ralph Rimmer, Chief Executive of the Rugby Football League, said: “Through the CreatedBy grants programme our partners at Rugby League World Cup are aiming not only to deliver an outstanding tournament, but to build a legacy for our game beyond 2021.

“The amazing contributions the latest successful applicants make within their own communities ultimately benefit the whole of Rugby League and I’m proud that the RFL is involved in supporting the long-term transformation of our game.

“CreatedBy grants also have an element of match funding, which in the case of these latest awards is worth an additional £55,000 on top of the £130,000 coming into our game. The £367,000 awarded so far through CreatedBy is therefore part of a total investment to date of half a million pounds."

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of the Rugby League World Cup 2021, added: “Through the legacy initiative we aim to boost participation in Rugby League across the country. The World Cup itself might be two years away, but this funding will have an immediate impact at grassroots level.

"Our CreatedBy capital grants programme is one of the many reasons the sport should be excited about 2021 - it amounts to an unprecedented level of investment in the game and we look forward to announcing more funding support in the very near future."

CreatedBy RLWC2021 is government investment delivered in partnership by Rugby League World Cup 2021, the RFL, Sport England and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport. Clubs, organisations and communities that run Rugby League activities are encouraged to apply for legacy funding online at rlwc2021.com/facilities

The Rugby League World Cup 2021 will kick off on 23 October 2021, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions taking place simultaneously, under one tournament banner for the first time.