St Helens full back Lachlan Coote in running for Man of Steel award

Aussie full back Lachlin Coote is one of five nominees for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

Coote, who joined Saints ahead of the 2019 season, has been in blistering form all season - grabbing 16 tries and 106 goals in both league and cup encounters.

If he picked up the coveted accolade at the Betfred Super League awards' night on October 16, he will following in the footsteps of a host of former Saints' players - Ben Barba, James Graham, James Roby, Paul Wellens, Jamie Lyon, Paul Sculthorpe, Sean Long and George Nicholls.

But he faces stiff competition from fellow nominees Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves). Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils), Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) and George Williams (Wigan Warriors)

A panel of expert judges, led by Ellery Hanley have been awarding points to the top three performers in every Betfred Super League game this season.

When voting ‘went dark’ after round 22 and scores for individual performances stopped being published – Austin and Jackson Hastings were tied for the lead.

Strong displays from a number of players in the closing stages of the season has left a stellar list of players in the hunt of the sport’s biggest individual accolade.

Hanley, the only player to win three Man of Steel awards, said: “The panellists have been lucky to have witnessed first-hand some exceptional performances this season.

“I have often watched games back before awarding points at the matches I’ve been judging and that has helped me appreciate even more the range of skill and determination of so many players.

“The five guys in contention have been pivotal to their team’s success and for that they deserve recognition for outstanding seasons.''

“But only one person can win and we look forward to finding out who that is at the Super League Awards next month.”

The Telegraph Women of Steel will also be confirmed at the event with Castleford Tigers' Kelsey Gentles, Leeds Rhinos' Courtney Hill and St Helens' Emily Rudge nominated.